Dubs Daily: The Starting Five
Check Out Some of the Top Warriors Headlines Around the Web
The Warriors take to the home hardwood at Chase Center tonight against the Orlando Magic (7 p.m., NBCSBA) as they tip off a four-game homestand. While awaiting the opening tip, read up on the latest team news and headlines from around the web.
Juan Toscano-Anderson still can’t believe he’s on the Warriors
The Warriors' forward opens up about his journey into the NBA with Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated. » Read Full Story
Nico Mannion on Warriors Roundtable
The rookie Warrior discusses what his first days in the G League bubble in Orlando have been like, what he has learned being around Stephen Curry, and more on the Warriors' weekly radio show Warriors Roundtable. » Read Full Story
Ask Kerith: Would Warriors trade to get Steph help?
The NBC Sports Bay Area reporter opens her weekly mailbag to answer fans' questions. » Read Full Story
Steve Kerr on Big Shot Bog Podcast
The Warriors' head coach joins Robert Horry discuss the Dubs, classic stories from their careers, and more. » Listen to Podcast
Jeremy Lin solid in NBA G League debut but Santa Cruz Warriors fall to G League Ignite
The veteran guard had a solid start to his G League season with a 18-point, three-rebound, five-assist debut. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required
