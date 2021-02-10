Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

After dropping the first game of their two game set, the Warriors get set to tip off once again against the San Antonio Spurs tonight (5:30 p.m., NBCSBA) to wrap up their back-to-back. As you countdown the minutes until tipoff, read up on the latest team news and headlines from around the web.

Golden State’s Juan Toscano-Anderson wins NBA G League’s 2019-20 Community Assist Award

Toscano-Anderson, who is currently under a two-way contract with the Warriors and spent the majority of last season in Santa Cruz, is the first-ever recipient of the award. » Read Full Story

Draymond Green looks ready to be himself again — that’s great news for the Warriors

Coaches and teammates honor the injured Klay Thompson on his birthday with a special video. » Watch Video

Warriors film room: Steph Curry’s gravity is creating more easy points than ever

Anthony Slater of the The Athletic analyzes the Warrior's play through the season and where he ranks among other contenders for the award. » Read Full Story

Steph joins MJ in exclusive company after 25 games of season

Curry has scored 741 points through the 2020-21 campaign thus far, and it has put him in some elite company. » Read Full Story

Stephen Curry has scored 741 points this season. Only Michael Jordan has scored more through his team's first 25 games at age 32 or older in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/8GhSraVqVN — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 10, 2021

Stephen Curry reveals untold story of Tiger Woods helping Warriors win 2015 title

See the story of how a PGA champion helped the Warriors eventually become NBA Champions. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required