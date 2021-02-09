Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

After dropping the first game of their two game set, the Warriors get set to tip off once again against the San Antonio Spurs tonight (5:30 p.m., NBCSBA) to wrap up their back-to-back. As you countdown the minutes until tipoff, read up on the latest team news and headlines from around the web.

Oubre-DeRozan the matchup to watch in Warriors vs. Spurs

Kendrea Andrews of NBC Sports Bay Area details why the matchup up between the two guards will be worth watching. » Read Full Story

Warriors define what Klay means to them on his 31st birthday

Coaches and teammates honor the injured Klay Thompson on his birthday with a special video. » Watch Video

Steve Kerr says Golden State Warriors won't stretch Steph Curry's minutes to 'chase wins'

Though Stephen Curry continues to play at a high level through just 34 minutes a game, Head Coach Steve Kerr said "we're counting on having Steph here a long time, many years ahead," and does not want to overwork the guard. » Read Full Story

Where should Warriors' Steph Curry be in MVP discussion?

Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle analyzes the Warrior's play through the season and where he ranks among other contenders for the award. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

Warriors mailbag: Does Golden State need to sign a center to help Draymond, Toscano-Anderson?

Bay Area News Group's Wes Goldberg opens his weekly mailbag to answer fan questions including looking at options for the Warriors' injury-ravaged frontcourt. » Read Full Story