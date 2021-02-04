Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

The Dubs tip off a road trip tonight with a set of back-to-back games against the Dallas Mavericks (4:30 p.m., NBCSBA, TNT). Until then, read up on the latest team news and headlines from around the web.

Wiggins believes Wiseman will be 'scary' once he develops

Andrew Wiggins said of the Warriors' rookie center on Warriors Roundtable on 95.7 The Game: "The way he’s picking stuff up, the way he’s learning. Every game you see him getting better and better. When he figures everything out, he’s going to be scary." » Read Full Story

Dubs Talk

Grant Liffmann and Kendra Andrews of NBC Sports Bay Area discuss the potential ceiling for James Wiseman, as well as other hot topics with guest and NBA Champion Kendrick Perkins. » Listen to Podcast

Steph Curry, Golden State Warriors face mammoth task in Dallas Mavericks doubleheader

The Warriors will have to navigate their week-long, four-game road trip without any traditional centers as James Wiseman, Kevon Looney and Marquese Chriss are all out with injuries. » Read Full Story

Wanamaker Q&A: Long journey to NBA, childhood in Philly

Dubs guard Brad Wanamaker talks with NBC Sports Bay Area's Kerith Burke about the basketball scene in Philadelphia, growing up as a twin, and more. » Read Full Story

Thompson: The making of the Warriors’ Juan Toscano-Anderson

Marcus Thompson of The Athletic takes a look at Juan Toscano-Anderson's journey through the Warriors. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required