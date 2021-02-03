Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

Posted: Feb 03, 2021

The Dubs hit the road for two back-to-back sets starting in Dallas on Thursday (4:30 p.m., NBCSBA, TNT). Until then, read up on the latest team news and headlines from around the web.

How Tom Brady is inspiring Warriors' Steph Curry to extend his prime
Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle highlights how Tom Brady inspires two-time MVP Stephen Curry. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required


Kawakami: Steph Curry’s upbeat timeline, Matt Chapman’s impending A’s countdown
Tim Kawakami of The Athletic spotlights Stephen Curry's positive demeanor and more. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required


Warriors' Steve Kerr on Juan Toscano-Anderson: 'He's one of our smartest players
“He’s one of our smartest players, in terms of having a feel at both ends. I love Juan," Head Coach Steve Kerr shared on Dubs' Juan Toscano-Anderson. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required


Toscano-Anderson finally gets his chance to shine for Dubs
"I'm always prepared," Juan Toscano-Anderson said following the Dubs' defeat on Tuesday. » Read Full Story


Justinian Jessup is thriving in Australia — could he help the Warriors now?
Ethan Strauss of The Athletic outlines Justinian Jessup's play and more. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

