Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

Check Out Some of the Top Warriors Headlines Around the Web
Posted: Jan 29, 2021

The Dubs return home to host the Detroit Pistons at Chase Center on Saturday (7 p.m., NBCSBA) As you countdown the minutes until tipoff, read up on the latest team news and headlines from around the web.

Nico Mannion among Warriors to participate in G League bubble
Dubs Nico Mannion, Alen Smailagic and Jordan Poole will all join the Santa Cruz Warriors to begin the 2021 NBA G League season. » Read Full Story

Warriors forced to improve on fly due to lack of practices
The pandemic has forced all teams across the league to shift the way they prepare for games, including the Warriors. » Read Full Story

Steph points to common theme in Warriors' early-season losses
Stephen Curry shares the "common theme" he's observed in the team's losses this season. » Read Full Story


Warriors, at 10-9, are mediocre, but so is most of the Western Conference
Anthony Slater of The Athletic spotlights the Dubs' performance this season. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required


Warriors' Steve Kerr: 'Right now, we can't really trust anything that we're doing consistently'
“I think we’re still looking for consistency at both ends,” Head Coach Steve Kerr shared following Thursday's loss. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required


