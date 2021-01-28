Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

Following a two-game sweep of the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Dubs hit the road for a one game in Arizona against the Phoenix Suns (7 p.m., NBCSBA, TNT). As you countdown the minutes until tipoff, read up on the latest team news and headlines from around the web.

Wiggins finds success, peace with Warriors after Wolves exit

Besdies the on-court success of "Two-Way Wiggs" this season, the Warriors' forward has found a sense of calm while with the Warriors. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

Warriors share memories of Kobe Bryant one year after his death

Stephen Curry and Draymond Green were among the Warriors who shared fond Kobe memories on the the one year anniversary of the tagic accident that took his life and eight others'. » Read Full Story

Wiseman admits monster game vs. T-Wolves meant more to him

"I just was focused on the game plan and trying to win this game," said Wiseman when asked if playing first overall pick Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves was a motivating factor in his career-best performance Wednesday night. » Read Full Story

Bogut uses one great word to describe Warriors pick Jessup

Former Warrior center, NBA Champion and Aussie native Andrew Bogut has been watching Dubs' draft pick Justinian Jessup play in the National Basketball League, and his reviews are positive. » Read Full Story

G League Ignite to Debut vs. Jeremy Lin's Santa Cruz Warriors on Feb. 10

The "Sea Dubs," who recently signed former Golden State Warrior Jeremy Lin to a G League deal, will by the first opponent of the Ignite, a developmental team full of top prospects who chose to play professionally instead of joining the NCAA. » Read Full Story