Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

The Dubs are baack in the lab today following a win over the visiting Minnesota Timberwolves Monday night where they preapre for another matchup against the very same opponent on Wednesday (7 p.m., NBCSBA, ESPN). Read up on the latest team news and headlines from around the web as you await game day.

Reporter Marquese Chriss Makes His Broadcast Debut

Marquese Chriss joined Bob Fitzgerald and Kelenna Azubuike on the broadcast for the 2nd Quarter of the Golden State Warriors matchup with the Minnesota Timberwolves. » Watch Video

Warriors need to experiment, and they have the perfect opportunity

NBC Sports Bay Area's Monte Poole explores how a lineup change and other adjumstment to the rotation could benefit the Warriors. » Read Full Story

Andrew Wiggins delivers on both ends in first game vs. Minnesota Timberwolves, praises fit with Golden State Warriors' 'winning culture'

ESPN's Nick Friedell takes a look at the recent performances of Andrew Wiggins, who the Warriors have begun to call "Two-Way Wiggs." » Read Full Story

Why Wiseman sees bench role as vital 'learning experience'

The rookie said on the roation shakeup that moved him to the bench: "I'm most definitely learning over there more [than when I started]. It's really helping for my development as a basketball player." » Read Full Story

Thompson: Steph Curry’s big game puts Steve Kerr’s philosophy on trial — again

The Athletic's Marcus Thompson II explores how Head Coach Steve Kerr and Stephen Curry balance the production the Warriors get while Curry handles the ball with the chaos he creates while working off-the-ball. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required