Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

The Dubs return home to host the Minnesota Timberwolves tonight (7 p.m., NBCSBA, NBATV). As you countdown the minutes until tipoff, read up on the latest team news and headlines from around the web.

Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry passes Reggie Miller for second-most career 3-pointers

ESPN features Stephen Curry's splash that passed Hall of Famer Reggie Miller for the second-most made 3-pointers in NBA history. » Read Full Story

James Wiseman caught eye of Warriors’ assistant two years ago

San Francisco Chronicle's Scott Ostler outlines how rookie James Wiseman caught the eye of Warriors' assistant coach Bruce Fraser. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

Ask Kerith: Will Kerr change Warriors' starting lineup?

In the latest Ask Kerith mailbag, Dub Nation asks team questions including if there will changes to the Dubs' starting lineup and more. » Read Full Story

Warriors’ Steve Kerr ‘can’t wait’ to find more minutes for Nico Mannion

“I can’t wait to play Nico more as the season goes on,” Dubs Head Coach Steve Kerr shared ahead of Saturday night's game. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

Lacob reveals plans for Warriors statues, Iguodala included

In a recent episode of Dubs Talk, Warriors Co-Executive Chairman Joe Lacob revealed how he plans to immortalize five franchise icons in team history. » Read Full Story