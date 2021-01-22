Dubs Daily: The Starting Five
Check Out Some of the Top Warriors Headlines Around the Web
The Warriors hit the road for a matchup against the Utah Jazz on Saturday (6 p.m., NBCSBA). While you await tipoff, read up on the latest team news and headlines from around the web.
The Warriors’ Andrew Wiggins Experiment is going well so far
Ethan Strauss of The Athletic spotlights Andrew Wiggins’ performance so far this season. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required
Kerr really seeing how important Draymond is Dubs' defense
"It's very obvious how much he changes our team," Head Coach Steve Kerr shared describing Draymond Green's defensive impact. » Read Full Story
Draymond Green Talks Time Steve Kerr Fined Drake, Expectations for Surprising Warriors
In an exclusive interview with Complex Sports, Draymond Green discusses his leadership role, business ventures and more. » Read Full Story
Thompson: Kelly Oubre Jr.’s putback dunks are becoming a Warriors signature
Marcus Thompson of The Athletic highlights Kelly Oubre Jr.’s impactful dunks. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required
Warriors impressed with late-2nd-round pick Justinian Jessup’s start in Australia
“I keep tabs on his progress,” Dubs Head Coach Steve Kerr shared on second-round selection Justinian Jessup. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required
