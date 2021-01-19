Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

After a come-from-behind 115-113 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday to split their road trip 1-1, the Warriors return home to the Bay Area where they will play six of their next eight games starting with a Wednesday tilt with the San Antonio Spurs (7 p.m., NBCSBA). In the meantime, read up on the latest team news and headlines from around the web.

The one former player Kerr wants Wiseman to sit down with

Head Coach Steve Kerr has one player in mind the Warriors' rookie should talk with if the opportunity arose because, like James Wiseman, he came straight out of high school but left with a Hall of Fame career. » Read Full Story

Warriors rally from 19 points down to stun Lakers in another statement comeback

Anthony Slater of The Athletic looks at how the Warriors were able to make their comeback versus the Los Angeles Lakers. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

Steve Kerr plans to ‘tinker’ with Warriors’ rotations

The Warriors' head coach may be making some changes in the near future. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

Draymond tells great Kobe story from his rookie season

Missing pregame lifting and treatment for a moment to watch the late Kobe Bryant during preagem warmups was a worthwhile moment for a rookie Draymond Green. » Read Full Story

Why Jeremy Lin turned down millions in China to play for Warriors’ G League team

The San Francisco Chronicle's Connor Letourneau explores the reasons why Jeremy Lin decided to return to the Warriors and their G League affiliate. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required