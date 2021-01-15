Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

The Warriors' game scheduled for Friday against the Phoenix Suns has been postponed. In the meantime, read up on the latest team news and headlines from around the web.

How the Warriors are adjusting to Friday’s game in Phoenix being postponed

Due to Friday's game in Phoenix being postponed, the Warriors are making adjustments to their schedule. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

Why Steph is encouraged by Warriors' 6-6 start to season

"Six and six...it's a solid place to be," Stephen Curry said after the team's loss to the Nuggets on Thursday. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

How Damion Lee became such a reliable 3-point shooter for Warriors

Connor Letoureau of the San Francisco Chronicle spotlights Damion Lee's role in the Dubs' rotation. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

Warriors’ James Wiseman gets learning curve accelerated by Denver’s Nikola Jokic

Rookie James Wiseman's learning curve is accelerated during his first year in the league. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

Takeaways from the Warriors’ loss to the Nuggets

Bay Area News Group's Wes Goldberg shares takeaways from the Dubs' loss in Denver. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required