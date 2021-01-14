Dubs Daily: The Starting Five
Check Out Some of the Top Warriors Headlines Around the Web
The Warriors tip off a road trip tonight (7 p.m., NBCSBA, TNT) with a tilt against the Denver Nuggets. As you wait for the opening tip, read up on the latest team news and headlines from around the web.
Partnership of Draymond Green, James Wiseman will determine Warriors’ ceiling
Wes Goldberg of the Bay Area Newsgroup takes a look at the performance of the Dubs' frontcourt duo. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required
Stephen Curry on Warriors Roundtable
The Warriors guard joins the weekly radio show to discuss the team's growth, navigating the variety of defenses being thrown at him on the court, and more. » Listen to Interview
Lee happy to have Klay's 'amazing' energy around Warriors
Damion Lee details how having Klay Thompson with the team lifts the squad. » Read Full Story
Kerr reacts to Harden-Nets trade, Warriors-Rockets rivalry
"My first thought is it's good to get James Harden to the East," said Head Coach Steve Kerr. "So it's good to balance that out a little bit." » Read Full Story
Warriors plan to play Nico Mannion in the G League bubble at Disney
Steve Kerr said of Manion he "could really use a stretch of just playing 30-plus minutes every single night." » Read Full Story
Previous Game: Pacers 104 - Warriors 95
Next Game: Thursday, January 14: Warriors at Nuggets Tuesday, January 12: Warriors vs. Pacers
Sign up and be the first to know when tickets become available and receive presale access.
NEXT UP: