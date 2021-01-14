Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

The Warriors tip off a road trip tonight (7 p.m., NBCSBA, TNT) with a tilt against the Denver Nuggets. As you wait for the opening tip, read up on the latest team news and headlines from around the web.

Partnership of Draymond Green, James Wiseman will determine Warriors’ ceiling

Wes Goldberg of the Bay Area Newsgroup takes a look at the performance of the Dubs' frontcourt duo. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

Stephen Curry on Warriors Roundtable

The Warriors guard joins the weekly radio show to discuss the team's growth, navigating the variety of defenses being thrown at him on the court, and more. » Listen to Interview

Lee happy to have Klay's 'amazing' energy around Warriors

Damion Lee details how having Klay Thompson with the team lifts the squad. » Read Full Story

Kerr reacts to Harden-Nets trade, Warriors-Rockets rivalry

"My first thought is it's good to get James Harden to the East," said Head Coach Steve Kerr. "So it's good to balance that out a little bit." » Read Full Story

Warriors plan to play Nico Mannion in the G League bubble at Disney

Steve Kerr said of Manion he "could really use a stretch of just playing 30-plus minutes every single night." » Read Full Story

Previous Game: Pacers 104 - Warriors 95

