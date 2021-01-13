Dubs Daily: The Starting Five
Check Out Some of the Top Warriors Headlines Around the Web
Having wrapped up a 4-3 homestand, the Warriors now hit the road for a three-game Western Conference swing through Denver, Phoenix and Los Angeles that tips off Thursday against the Nuggets. While waiting for the start of the roadie, read up on the latest team news and headlines from around the web.
As Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area writes, James Wiseman "has exhibited skills and talent rarely seen from a rookie big man, much less one 19 years old with such a sparse resumé." » Read Full Story
Rusty Simmons of the San Francisco Chronicle looks at how the Warriors' team performances have been tied to Kevon Looney's play. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required
Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area analyses the defenses being used on Curry and what that means for the other Warriors on offense. » Read Full Story
Take a look at what stats Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle thinks best describe the Warriors' season thus far. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required
Jonathan Tjarks of The Ringer looks at the Warriors' play thus far and where he thinks some rotational changes could benefit the team. » Read Full Story
Previous Game: Pacers 104 - Warriors 95
Next Game: Tuesday, January 14: Warriors at Nuggets
