Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

The Dubs' seven-game homestand comes to an end tonight when the squad hosts the Indiana Pacers (7:30 p.m., NBCSBA, NBA TV). As you prepare for tipoff, read the latest team news and headlines from around the web.

How Warriors are helping Wiggins rewrite book on his career

Following the Warriors' win over the Toronto Raptors on Sunday, Andrew Wiggins said of the narrative regarding his scoring and defense: “I’m just trying to make a statement, you know?” » Read Full Story

All Access: Steve Kerr Addresses Dubs After Comeback Victory Over Clippers

Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr has a passionate message for the squad after coming back from a 22-point deficit on Friday. » Watch Video

How Golden State Warriors survived Steph Curry's worst shooting night ever

Nick Friedell of ESPN spotlights how the Warriors got the win over the Toronto Raptors Sunday night on Stephen Curry's career-worst shooting night. » Read Full Story

Warriors' Steve Kerr Once Fined Drake $500 for Being Late with Steph, Draymond

It does not matter who you are, Steve Kerr wants everyone to follow the team's rules or pay the price (literally). » Read Full Story

Mike Brown explains Warriors' 'tricky' situation with Wiseman

Assistant coach Mike Brown discussed the balancing act the staff must take with second overall pick James Wiseman in giving him meaningful minutes, but putting the team in positions to win late in games. » Read Full Story

Previous Game: Warriors 106 - Raptors 105

Next Game: Tuesday, January 12: Warriors vs. Pacers