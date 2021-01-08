Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

The Warriors host the Los Angeles Clippers for a rematch of Wednesday night's game tonight (7 p.m., NBCSBA, ESPN) on the home hardwood at Chase Center. While waiting for game time, read up on the latest team news and headlines from around the web.

How Eric Paschall’s move to center is benefitting him and the Warriors

After an All-Rookie campaign last season, Eric Paschall is finding a new role this year as a small-ball center. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

His Job Is Counting Stephen Curry’s 3-Pointers. You’d Retire, Too.

Fred Kast is retiring as the Golden State Warriors’ official scorekeeper after 57 years on the job. » Read Full Story

Ten NBA things I like and don't like, including the Steph Curry-Draymond Green ballet

Among what ESPN's Zach Lowe has enjoyed the most through the NBA season thus far: the teamwork on display between Stephen Curry and Draymond Green. » Read Full Story

Jeremy Lin pens emotional message to Chinese fans after confirming a move to Golden State Warriors-affiliated G League team

After reportedly returning to the United States to play in the G League, former Warriors Jeremy Lin wrote directly to CBA fans to thank them. » Read Full Story

Warriors' plus-minus numbers reveal two big trends this season

Though the plus-minus statistic does not tell the whole story, NBC Sports Bay Area's Alex Espinoza notes is shows "the second unit has been a strength of the team." » Read Full Story

