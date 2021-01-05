Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

The Dubs wrapped up a home back-to-back with two consecutive wins. Next up for the squad: another two-game series against Western Conference rivals Los Angeles Clippers starting on Wednesday (7 p.m., NBCSBA, ESPN). As you wait for gameday, read the latest team news and headlines from around the web.

Can Golden State Get Its Shimmy Back?

The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor explores the Warriors' recent scoring outburst and how the team is getting into its groove. » Read Full Story

Draymond believes teaching Wiseman is an honor, privilege

"He'll be a star without me" said Draymond Green following Monday's win over the Sacramento Kings, "but if I can try to help him, give him all my knowledge, that's what my vets did for me, so I owe that to him." » Read Full Story

Dray is honored to help James Wiseman turn into a starpic.twitter.com/1VCfIRDcqR — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 5, 2021

Golden State Warriors Are Getting the Real Stephen Curry Just in Time

Bleacher Report’s Andy Bailey takes a look at what Stephen Curry has done of late that has propelled himself and the Warriors into back-to-back victories. » Read Full Story

How two unheralded college players found a home in Warriors’ rotation

Connor Letourneau of The San Francisco Chronicle takes a look at how Juan Toscano-Anderson and Mychal Mulder have earned their roles with the Dubs. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

Stephen Curry remains the greatest shooter of our time, so why do we keep acting like he has anything left to prove?

Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo! Sports looks at why Curry could be "the greatest shooter ever, arguably a top-three point guard ever," yet in his opinion is "the subject of unnecessary scrutiny and dissection." » Read Full Story

