Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

The Dubs seven-game homestand continues with a Monday night matchup against the Sacramento Kings (7 p.m., NBCSBA).

Bazemore 'glad' to witness Steph's two highest-scoring games

In both his stints with the Warriors, Kent Bazemore has had a front row seat to Stephen Curry's flurry. » Read Full Story

I saw the 54 in the Garden. Only right that he goes for 62 tonight. Many words to describe this guy. Just glad I’m able to witness it all. @StephenCurry30 — Baze (@24Bazemore) January 4, 2021

Warriors’ Stephen Curry erupts for 62 as Draymond Green plays vintage defense

Anthony Slater of The Athletic outlines the Warriors’ 137-122 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

Give Draymond Green big assist in Steph Curry’s monster night, Warriors’ return to form

The San Francisco Chronicle’s Scott Ostler highlights the dish by Draymond Green that helped Stephen Curry set a new career-high in scoring. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

Could second-round pick Nico Mannion be a hidden gem for Warriors?

Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle spotlights rookie guard Nico Mannion. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

Warriors’ Steve Kerr tempering expectations for James Wiseman: ‘You can’t rush it

“I’m going to keep reminding people that James (Wiseman) is so young, so raw and is seeing all this stuff for the first time,” Head Coach Steve Kerr recently shared. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

Previous Game: Warriors 137 - Trail Blazers 122

Next Game: Monday, January 4: Warriors vs. Kings