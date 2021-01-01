Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

Check Out Some of the Top Warriors Headlines Around the Web
Posted: Jan 01, 2021

The Dubs tip off 2021 with a New Year's Day matchup night against the Portland Trail Blazers (7:30 p.m., NBCSBA, NBA TV). Stay up-to-date on the latest team news and headlines from around the web.

Oubre impressing Warriors, Kerr with competitiveness, effort
"He is really competitive. I love his energy and his effort, his defensive intensity,” Head Coach Steve Kerr shared on Kelly Ourbe Jr. » Read Full Story


The 3 most relevant aspects of Draymond Green’s Warriors return
Anthony Slater of The Athletic outlines three ways Draymond Green can made an immediate impact on the game. » Read Full Story


Warriors’ Kent Bazemore is staying ready and setting an example on the bench
Bay Area News Group’s Wes Goldberg spotlights new Dub Kent Bazemore. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required


How new-look Warriors are learning to get the most out of Stephen Curry
Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle outlines how the new-look Dubs are learning how to play alongside Stephen Curry. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required


How Warriors’ Steph Curry became the best free-throw shooter in NBA history
Stephen Curry leads the league at the charity stripe with a 90.6 free-throw percentage, recently setting a franchise-record of 72 consecutive foul shots. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required


Previous Game: Warriors 116 - Pistons 106

Next Game:Friday, January 1: Warriors vs. Trail Blazers

