Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

The Dubs tip off a seven-game homestand with a Friday night matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers (7:30 p.m., NBCSBA, NBA TV). Until then, stay up-to-date on the latest team news and headlines from around the web.

NBA: What to make of the new Golden State Warriors through four games

ESPN's Nick Friedell outlines the emergence of James Wiseman, Andrew Wiggins’ warm up and more. » Read Full Story

Andrew Wiggins, James Wiseman and the Warriors’ very interesting trip

Anthony Slater of The Athletic writes on the Warriors’ season-opening road trip and more. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

Watch how Wiseman had big defensive impact in win over Pistons

James Wiseman made his presence felt in the paint during Tuesday’s matchup against the Detroit Pistons, as detailed by Drew Shiller of NBC Sports Bay Area. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

James Wiseman went coast to coast, and the Warriors’ world changed

Bruce Jenkins of the San Francisco Chronicle outlines James Wiseman’s road trip performance and more. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

Five takeaways from the Warriors’ win over the Pistons

Bay Area News Group’s Wes Goldberg shares his five takeaways from the Dub’s 116-106 victory over the Detroit Pistons. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required