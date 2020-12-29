Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

The Dubs look to finish their four-game road trip with a split as they head to Detroit to face the Pistons today (4 p.m., NBCSBA). As you gear up for tonight's game, check in on some of the latest team news and headlines from around the web.

Stephen Curry confident late flurry vs. Chicago Bulls will carry over

ESPN’s Nick Friedell analyzes at the Dubs' early-season shooting woes and how they improved through the matchup with the Chicago Bulls. "It's just a matter of sticking with the program," said Stephen Curry. » Read Full Story

36 Points. 6 Assists.@StephenCurry30 had himself a night in Chicagopic.twitter.com/upSs0aLKoc — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) December 28, 2020

Juan Toscano-Anderson may be what the Warriors’ starting unit needs

Wes Goldberg of the Bay Area News Group reviews Juan Toscano-Anderson's start in Chicago and how he positively impacted the game on both sides of the ball. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

Zaza reveals favorite thing about being Steph's teammate

According to former Warrior center Zaza Pachulia, the best thing about playing with two-time MVP Stephen Curry has nothing to do with his out-court performance and skills. » Read Full Story

Kerr has identified Warriors' problems, blames himself

“Part of it is me adjusting to our personnel and having a better feel for how we should play,” Kerr told media on Monday. “Part of it is I, frankly, haven't done a great job of implementing things in an orderly fashion." » Read Full Story

Warriors’ Mychal Mulder gives hope to players in hockey-crazed Windsor

Canadian guard Mychal Mulder is the first NBA player from Windsor in over 70 years, but his path to the league has served as an inspiration to others. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

Previous Game: Warriors 129 - Bulls 128

Next Game: Tuesday, December 29: Warriors at Pistons