Dubs Daily: The Starting Five
Check Out Some of the Top Warriors Headlines Around the Web
The Dubs look to finish their four-game road trip with a split as they head to Detroit to face the Pistons today (4 p.m., NBCSBA). As you gear up for tonight's game, check in on some of the latest team news and headlines from around the web.
Stephen Curry confident late flurry vs. Chicago Bulls will carry over
ESPN’s Nick Friedell analyzes at the Dubs' early-season shooting woes and how they improved through the matchup with the Chicago Bulls. "It's just a matter of sticking with the program," said Stephen Curry. » Read Full Story
Juan Toscano-Anderson may be what the Warriors’ starting unit needs
Wes Goldberg of the Bay Area News Group reviews Juan Toscano-Anderson's start in Chicago and how he positively impacted the game on both sides of the ball. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required
Zaza reveals favorite thing about being Steph's teammate
According to former Warrior center Zaza Pachulia, the best thing about playing with two-time MVP Stephen Curry has nothing to do with his out-court performance and skills. » Read Full Story
Kerr has identified Warriors' problems, blames himself
“Part of it is me adjusting to our personnel and having a better feel for how we should play,” Kerr told media on Monday. “Part of it is I, frankly, haven't done a great job of implementing things in an orderly fashion." » Read Full Story
Warriors’ Mychal Mulder gives hope to players in hockey-crazed Windsor
Canadian guard Mychal Mulder is the first NBA player from Windsor in over 70 years, but his path to the league has served as an inspiration to others. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required
Previous Game: Warriors 129 - Bulls 128
Next Game: Tuesday, December 29: Warriors at Pistons
Sign up and be the first to know when tickets become available and receive presale access.
NEXT UP: