Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

The Warriors recorded their first victory of the 2020-21 campaign and will wrap up their season-opening road trip with a Tuesday tipoff against the Detroit Pistons (4 p.m., NBCSBA). Until then, stay up-to-date on the latest team news and headlines from around the web.

How Wiggins 'changed the game' for Warriors in win over Bulls

"Andrew (Wiggins) really changed the game offensively with the way he attacked and then kicked the ball into space," Head Coach Steve Kerr shared following the Warriors’ first win of the season. » Read Full Story

Stephen Curry Splashes 2,500 Career Three-Pointers

Two-time MVP Stephen Curry made NBA history on Sunday becoming just the third player to reach 2,500 career 3-pointers made. » Read Full Story

Steve Kerr simplifies the offense, and Warriors get necessary win in Chicago

Anthony Slater of The Athletic spotlights adjustments made in the Dubs’ offense and more. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

Damion Lee’s late 3-pointer lifts Warriors to 129-128 win over Bulls

Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle highlights the Dubs’ 129-128 victory over the Chicago Bulls. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

Takeaways from the Warriors’ win over the Bulls, the first of the season

Bay Area News Group’s Wes Goldberg shares his takeaways from the Dubs’ first win of the 2020-21 campaign. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required