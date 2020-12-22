Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

The Dubs tip off the 2020-21 season tonight with an Opening Night matchup against the Brooklyn Nets at 4 p.m (TNT). As you prepare for the start of the Warriors' and NBA season, stay up-to-date on the latest team news and headlines from around the web.

Warriors’ season could hinge on defense of Kelly Oubre Jr. and Andrew Wiggins

San Francisco Chronicle’s Connor Letourneau analyzes roles the Warriors' duo may have on defense and their impact on the team's games. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

Mulder has clear role with Warriors: Come in cold, make shots

Monte Poole of the NBC Sports Bay Area explains how sophomore player Mychal Mulder will have a unique and challenging role in the 2020-21 season. » Read Full Story

13 months, zero games: Inside Warriors rookie James Wiseman’s buildup to NBA debut

Wes Goldberg of the Bay Area News Group details the unique and wild career the Dubs' second overall pick has had before even playing in his first NBA game. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

Former NBA Center Zaza Pachulia Sets His Sights On Expanding His Business Interests

The former center turned Basketball and Business Consultant for the Warriors discusses his thoughts on business and how basketball plays into that. » Read Full Story

Oubre Jr.'s character forged by path he traveled with his dad

“There were nights when we had to hang in the truck," the new Dub told Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area as he detailed the life after Hurricane Katrina. » Read Full Story

Next Game: Tuesday, December 22: Warriors at Nets