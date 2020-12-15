The Dubs are back at it again tonight as they take to the hardwood in Sacramento to tip off two preseason road games against the Kings (NBCSBA, TNT, 7 pm). See what is going on with the team with the latest Dubs Daily: The Starting Five.

Warriors’ Mychal Mulder knows path he likely must follow to stick in NBA

Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle explains the opportunities guard Mychal Mulder may need to capitalize on to secure a roster spot heading into the regular season. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

A ridiculous Steph Curry tunnel shot means Warriors basketball is back

Stephen Curry from the courtside suites! Not a bad way to end pregame shootaround. » Read Full Story

Why 2020-21 Warriors have shades of eager 2012-13 squad

Beat writer Monte Poole explains how this season's team, entering camp with its lottery pick and blend of youth and experience, is reminiscent of a similar Warriors squad from eight years ago. » Read Full Story

Nine months later, here’s what Warriors look like

Though Saturday's home preseason game was played without a crowd, the arena environment and on-court performance was still Warriors-like in nature. » Read Full Story

Here's NBA basketball in an empty 18k seat arena sounds likepic.twitter.com/Ew868jAIkI — KNBR (@KNBR) December 13, 2020

How the Warriors plan to mold Alen Smailagic into a floor-spacing big man

Wes Goldberg of the East Bay Times looks at how sophomore Alen Smailagic can carve out his role in the NBA and compares him to similar players from around the league. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required