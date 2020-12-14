Dubs Daily: The Starting Five
Check Out Some of the Top Warriors Headlines Around the Web
The Dubs took the Chase Center court for the first time in 276 days for their preseason opener on Saturday night. Stay up-to-date with team news and more in the latest Dubs Daily: The Starting Five.
Warriors find reasons to celebrate in preseason-opening win over Nuggets
Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle spotlights the Dubs’ 107-105 preseason victory over the Denver Nuggets. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required
Thompson: What the Warriors’ testing plan is really like, up close and swabbed
Marcus Thompson of The Athletic details the Warriors’ COVID-19 testing protocols and more. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required
Stephen Curry's return for Golden State Warriors 'a sight for sore eyes,' Steve Kerr says
"It's always just great to see him out on the floor…He’s definitely a sight for sore eyes,” Head Coach Steve Kerr shared following Stephen Curry’s return on Saturday night. » Read Full Story
Stephen Curry’s tame return, eye-opening depth and other Warriors observations
The Athletic’s Anthony Slater outlines five observations from the Warriors’ preseason opening win. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required
Five takeaways from the Warriors’ preseason opening win over the Nuggets
Wes Goldberg of the East Bay Times shares his takeaways from the Dubs’ preseason victory. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required
