Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

Check Out Some of the Top Warriors Headlines Around the Web
Posted: Dec 14, 2020

The Dubs took the Chase Center court for the first time in 276 days for their preseason opener on Saturday night. Stay up-to-date with team news and more in the latest Dubs Daily: The Starting Five.

Warriors find reasons to celebrate in preseason-opening win over Nuggets
Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle spotlights the Dubs’ 107-105 preseason victory over the Denver Nuggets. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required


Thompson: What the Warriors’ testing plan is really like, up close and swabbed
Marcus Thompson of The Athletic details the Warriors’ COVID-19 testing protocols and more. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required


Stephen Curry's return for Golden State Warriors 'a sight for sore eyes,' Steve Kerr says
"It's always just great to see him out on the floor…He’s definitely a sight for sore eyes,” Head Coach Steve Kerr shared following Stephen Curry’s return on Saturday night. » Read Full Story


Stephen Curry’s tame return, eye-opening depth and other Warriors observations
The Athletic’s Anthony Slater outlines five observations from the Warriors’ preseason opening win. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required


Five takeaways from the Warriors’ preseason opening win over the Nuggets
Wes Goldberg of the East Bay Times shares his takeaways from the Dubs’ preseason victory. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required


Sign up and be the first to know when tickets become available and receive presale access.


Tags
Warriors, Dubs Daily

Related Content

Warriors

Dubs Daily

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter