Dubs Weekly: The Starting Five
Check Out Some of the Top Warriors Headlines Around the Web
The Warriors tip-off a full-squad training camp on Monday at Chase Center as they prepare for the 2020-21 NBA season. Read up on the latest team news and headlines in Dubs Weekly: The Starting Five.
Five Warriors roles up for grabs in training camp before 2020-21 season
NBC Sports Bay Area’s Monte Poole outlines five roles available at the Dubs' training camp. » Read Full Story
Kelly Oubre Jr. can’t wait to “wreak havoc” with Andrew Wiggins
New Dub Kelly Oubre Jr. spoke with media to discuss his excitement for the upcoming season and more. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required
How Steph Curry’s Under Armour camp became an asset for the Warriors
Connor Letoureau of the San Francisco Chronicle highlights elite talent trained at Stephen Curry’s Under Armour camp, including Dubs draftees Nico Mannion and James Wiseman. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required
Why Warriors' Eric Paschall values Draymond Green relationship on court
Second-year forward Eric Paschall discusses his relationship with team veteran Draymond Green. » Read Full Story
Sunday Randomness: How the Warriors can get the most out of Andrew Wiggins
Marcus Thompson of The Athletic writes on Andrew Wiggins’ ability to flourish in transition and more. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required
Sign up and be the first to know when tickets become available and receive presale access.
NEXT UP: