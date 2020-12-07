The Warriors tip-off a full-squad training camp on Monday at Chase Center as they prepare for the 2020-21 NBA season. Read up on the latest team news and headlines in Dubs Weekly: The Starting Five.

Five Warriors roles up for grabs in training camp before 2020-21 season

NBC Sports Bay Area’s Monte Poole outlines five roles available at the Dubs' training camp. » Read Full Story

Kelly Oubre Jr. can’t wait to “wreak havoc” with Andrew Wiggins

New Dub Kelly Oubre Jr. spoke with media to discuss his excitement for the upcoming season and more. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

How Steph Curry’s Under Armour camp became an asset for the Warriors

Connor Letoureau of the San Francisco Chronicle highlights elite talent trained at Stephen Curry’s Under Armour camp, including Dubs draftees Nico Mannion and James Wiseman. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

Why Warriors' Eric Paschall values Draymond Green relationship on court

Second-year forward Eric Paschall discusses his relationship with team veteran Draymond Green. » Read Full Story

Sunday Randomness: How the Warriors can get the most out of Andrew Wiggins

Marcus Thompson of The Athletic writes on Andrew Wiggins’ ability to flourish in transition and more. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required