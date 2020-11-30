Stephen Curry launches a new brand and Head Coach Steve Kerr outlines his goals for the Warriors next season in the latest Dubs Weekly: The Starting Five.

Stephen Curry launches Curry Brand with Under Armour

Stephen Curry partners with Under Armour to launch the Curry Brand, dedicating a percentage of the brand's revenue to youth in under-resourced communities. » Read Full Story

Kerr mentions two goals for Warriors entering this season

“We want to be a top-10 defense and play very fast," Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr recently shared regarding the team's goals for the 2020-21 season. » Read Full Story

The 5 biggest questions facing the Warriors in the upcoming season

The Athletic’s Anthony Slater highlights five questions facing the Dubs next season. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

Former Warriors star Antawn Jamison elected to Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame

Former Warrior Antawn Jamison joins seven other athletes elected in the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2021. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

Thompson: Steph Curry’s offseason regimen has him ready for anything this season

Marcus Thompson of The Athletic outlines Stephen Curry’s offseason regimen as the two-time MVP looks ahead to the upcoming season. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required