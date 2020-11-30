Dubs Weekly: The Starting Five
Check Out Some of the Top Warriors Headlines Around the Web
Stephen Curry launches a new brand and Head Coach Steve Kerr outlines his goals for the Warriors next season in the latest Dubs Weekly: The Starting Five.
Stephen Curry launches Curry Brand with Under Armour
Stephen Curry partners with Under Armour to launch the Curry Brand, dedicating a percentage of the brand's revenue to youth in under-resourced communities. » Read Full Story
Kerr mentions two goals for Warriors entering this season
“We want to be a top-10 defense and play very fast," Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr recently shared regarding the team's goals for the 2020-21 season. » Read Full Story
The 5 biggest questions facing the Warriors in the upcoming season
The Athletic’s Anthony Slater highlights five questions facing the Dubs next season. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required
Former Warriors star Antawn Jamison elected to Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame
Former Warrior Antawn Jamison joins seven other athletes elected in the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2021. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required
Thompson: Steph Curry’s offseason regimen has him ready for anything this season
Marcus Thompson of The Athletic outlines Stephen Curry’s offseason regimen as the two-time MVP looks ahead to the upcoming season. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required
