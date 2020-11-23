Head Coach Steve Kerr shares his thoughts on rookie James Wiseman and Kelly Oubre Jr. joins the Warriors in the latest Dubs Weekly: The Starting Five.

Oubre sees Warriors as 'best fit for him,' is happy with trade

“It was an opportunity that we felt was the best fit for me in this next season,” Kelly Oubre Jr. shared in his first interview as a Warrior. » Read Full Story

In his first interview as a member of the GSW, Kelly Oubre Jr. has a message for #DubNation - watch my full conversation with @KELLYOUBREJR tonight at 8:45 only on @kron4news pic.twitter.com/3fmuzpjrkZ — Jason Dumas (@JDumasReports) November 23, 2020

Kerr reveals when he knew he wanted Warriors to draft Wiseman

“You rarely see a guy seven feet tall who moves like that with that kind of coordination and hands and character,” Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr revealed regarding rookie James Wiseman. » Read Full Story

‘I just want to fit in seamlessly’: Kelly Oubre, Jr. seeks harmony in the Bay

The Athletic’s David Aldridge spoke with Kelly Oubre Jr. to discuss his journey to the Bay Area and more. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

Five offseason takeaways: How will Warriors play in 2021 with Oubre, Wiseman and more

Wes Goldberg of The Mercury News outlines five offseason takeaways for the Dubs. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

Steph Curry and Phil Mickelson already taking shots at Charles Barkley's golf swing

On Friday, two-time MVP Stephen Curry will team up with Peyton Manning in ‘The Match: Champions for Change’ celebrity golf tournament, with the duo already heckling their opponents Charles Barkley and Phil Mickelson. » Read Full Story