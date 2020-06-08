Juan Toscano-Anderson speaks on his recent activism and more team news in the latest Dubs Weekly: The Starting Five.

Warriors Soundcloud: Juan Toscano-Anderson

Juan Toscano-Anderson discusses the ‘Walking in Unity’ event he held in Oakland this weekend where teammates Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevon Looney and Damion Lee joined in support. » Listen Now

Former Warrior David West explains his biggest fear as a black father

Former Warrior David West discloses his biggest fear when speaking as a member of a three-man panel, along with Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr and Representative Eric Swalwell, on NBC Sports Bay Area's "Race in America: A Candid Conversation." The one-hour discussion to be shown on Friday at 8 p.m.

Beyond the kneeling: NBA voices matter most

Bruce Jenkins of the San Francisco Chronicle writes on the impact current social issues will have on the league's return to play.

The Splash Brothers and Rick Barry: Putting together a Warriors dream team

Steve Berman of The Athletic compiles a 'dream team' of Warriors players from the franchise's first season in San Francisco (1962-63) to present day.

Warriors’ offseason primer: What must Golden State do to build a contender?

Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle shares his thoughts on the future of the Warriors including the financial ramifications of the shutdown, what the Dubs will do in the draft and more.

» Read Full Story - Subscription Required