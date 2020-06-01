Dubs Weekly: The Starting Five

Head Coach Steve Kerr shares his thoughts on nationwide protests and more team news in the latest Dubs Daily: The Starting Five.

Steve Kerr, Chris Long challenge white star athletes to disavow racism

“We have to decide, as white people, that enough is enough,” Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr recently shared in response to nationwide protests. » Read Full Story

