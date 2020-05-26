Dubs Daily: The Starting Five
Check Out Some of the Top Warriors Headlines Around the Web
Hear from a number of former Warriors, including the We Believe duo of Stephen Jackson and Matt Barnes, in the latest Dubs Weekly: The Starting Five.
Warriors' Jordan Poole serves as witness for wedding at Chase Center
Dubs rookie Jordan Poole served as a witness to a marriage outside of Chase Center. “Easily one of the dopest things I’ve ever been a part of,” he wrote on his Instagram story. » Read Full Story
Marquese Chriss on 95.7 The Game
Dubs center Marquese Chriss discusses how he felt fitting in with the Warriors, playing alongside Stephen Curry and more. » Listen to Interview
Warriors co-chair Peter Guber on storytelling with Michael Jordan and ‘Last Dance’
Gruber, CEO of Mandalay Sports Media which produced “The Lat Dance,” discusses working on the Michael Jordan documentary. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required
Jim Barnett’s “A Basketball Life” on 95.7 The Game
Long-time Warriors color analyst Jim Barnett reflects on the end of “The Last Dance” and compares Michael Jordan’s approach to the game and life to Dubs Hall of Famer Rick Barry. » Listen to Interview
Warriors mailbag: What will be the financial impact of coronavirus shutdown?
Connor Letourneau opens his weekly mailbag to answer fans’ questions including the impact on salary caps and what that could mean as the Warriors prepare for the NBA Draft and free agency. » Read Full Story
Get presale access to tickets, Dubs news, offers and more!
NEXT UP: