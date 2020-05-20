Marquese Chriss became a staple at the center position during the 2019-20 season, which could alter the Warriors’ draft plans. Read more on this headline and others in the latest Dubs Daily: The Starting Five.

How Marquese Chriss’ emergence affects Warriors’ draft decisions

According to Conner Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle, Marquese Chriss has established himself “as a potential franchise building block.” » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

Why Steph Curry could play in Michael Jordan's era, per Magic Johnson

When asked which current NBA players would succeed in the 1990s, Magic Johnson included a Dub on his list: “I think Steph Curry could still shoot the way he's shooting right now. » Read Full Story

Magic names 5 players in today's NBA who would have been stars in his era. Who are your 5?#AfterTheDance pic.twitter.com/nTt3hOYb4a — ABC (@ABCNetwork) May 20, 2020

Warriors mailbag: Killian Hayes’ fit and trading for Myles Turner

Wes Goldberg opens his weekly mailbag to answer fans’ questions on the current team, as well as potential additions through the NBA Draft and trades. » Read Full Story

Stephen Curry Makes His Animated Debut in Holey Moley II Sneak Peek

Stephen Curry’s love of golf will put put on display once again with the return of Holey Moley this Thursday at 9 p.m. on ABC with a course that will include “real” dragons. » Read Full Story

Ranking Nine of the NBA's Best Crossovers of All Time

Two Dubs made it onto Bleacher Report’s list of nine best crossovers. » Read Full Story