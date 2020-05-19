What can the Warriors takeaway from “The Last Dance?” What is it like coaching the Warriors’ video game squads? See these headlines and more in the latest Dubs Daily: The Starting Five.

What the Warriors can learn from the ‘Last Dance’ Bulls

The Chicago Bulls of the 1990s won six NBA Championships in eight years, and Warriors can look to that team for the blueprint of sustained success. » Read Full Story

What is it like to coach the Warriors’ 2K team? An introduction to Mike Newton

Meet a new kind of coach: Mike Newton, Head Coach of the Warriors Gaming Squad and leader of the Dubs’ video game players. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

Steph Curry-Klay Thompson 'pointing' play summed up Warriors' selflessness

Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Kevin Durant all had open shots from the three point line, and they were all directing the ball be passed to the other to take the open shot. » Read Full Story

Warriors season review: Juan Toscano-Anderson has earned long look

Insider Logan Murdock explains why Juan Toscano-Anderson’s rookie campaign may have earned him a spot on next season’s squad. » Read Full Story

In 'The Last Dance,' Warriors find similarities with Michael Jordan's Bulls

ESPN’s Nick Fridell explores the similarities between the Chicago Bulls of the 1990s and the Warriors’ recent title runs. » Read Full Story