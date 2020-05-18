See which Dub could have thrived in the NBA during the 1990s and how President of the Warriors Community Foundation Nicole Lacob uses her childhood as motivation to help the Bay Area. See these headlines and more in the latest Dubs Daily: The Starting Five.

B.J. Armstrong Has Klay Thompson over LeBron, Kawhi Excelling Most in Jordan Era

Former Chicago Bulls guard B.J. Armstrong sees many features to Klay Thompson’s game that would make him the ideal shooting guard during the 1990s. » Read Full Story

Nicole Lacob leads Warriors’ charitable wing as a reminder of her childhood

Nicole Lacob has gone from being dropped off at a boarding school at the age of 13 where she milked cows daily to President of the Warriors Community Foundation where she has delivered more than $22.5 million to Alameda and San Francisco counties through the Dubs’ charitable programs. » Read Full Story

The Last Dance Told the Tragic Story of Steve Kerr's Father, Malcolm Kerr

During the final episodes of ESPN’s documentary, Dubs Head Coach Steve Kerr recounted his childhood memories and coping with the loss of his father. » Read Full Story

Steve Kerr on the Flying Coach Podcast

Steve Kerr and Head Coach of the NFL’s Seattle Seahawks Pete Carroll return with the latest episode of their “Flying Coach” podcast to raise funds for COVID-19 relief. » Listen to Podcast

This Steph Curry NBA playoff 3-point record might never be broken

Stephen Curry hold a number of notable statistics in his playoff career, but his streak of consecutive games with a three-pointer made may be the most unlikely to be eclipsed » Read Full Story