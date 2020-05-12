Marquese Chriss, Steve Kerr, and Mike Brown discuss Dubs leadership and share some fun stories in their latests interviews. Check those sound bites out and more in the latest Dubs Daily: The Starting Five.

Marquese Chriss Does Twitter Live Chat on #NBATogether

Warriors center Marquese Chriss answered basketball fans’ burning questions on Twitter Monday during a live chat. » View Twitter Thread

Q: #NBATogether This season you have been able to play with NBA All-Stars like Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green. What has it been like learning from and playing with them?

- @jrnba



A: @quese pic.twitter.com/qS7IK9FO4E — NBA (@NBA) May 11, 2020

Runnin’ Plays Podcast

When it comes to Draymond Green and Steve Kerr’s respective competitive fires, Dubs assistant coach Mike Brown says that “the only thing that I can see that distinguishes Steve Kerr and Draymond [Green] is Steve has got blonde hair and Draymond has got black hair.” » Listen to Podcast

Monta Ellis on the ‘heartbreaking’ trade from the Warriors and his moped accident

In an interview with the Bay Area News Group, former Warriors guard Monta Ellis discusses how he felt about the trade that dealt him away from the team. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

Steve Kerr on KNBR

Dubs Head Coach Steve Kerr discusses his fight with Michael Jordan from the latest “The Last Dance” episodes, where he got his competitive drive, and more. » Listen to Interview

Warriors roundtable: Joy vs. fear and is there one more run left in them?

Writers from The Athletic gave their input on several Warriors topics including Steve Kerr’s coaching methods and the team’s core heading into next season. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required