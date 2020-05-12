Dubs Daily: The Starting Five
Check Out Some of the Top Warriors Headlines Around the Web
Marquese Chriss, Steve Kerr, and Mike Brown discuss Dubs leadership and share some fun stories in their latests interviews. Check those sound bites out and more in the latest Dubs Daily: The Starting Five.
Marquese Chriss Does Twitter Live Chat on #NBATogether
Warriors center Marquese Chriss answered basketball fans’ burning questions on Twitter Monday during a live chat. » View Twitter Thread
Runnin’ Plays Podcast
When it comes to Draymond Green and Steve Kerr’s respective competitive fires, Dubs assistant coach Mike Brown says that “the only thing that I can see that distinguishes Steve Kerr and Draymond [Green] is Steve has got blonde hair and Draymond has got black hair.” » Listen to Podcast
Monta Ellis on the ‘heartbreaking’ trade from the Warriors and his moped accident
In an interview with the Bay Area News Group, former Warriors guard Monta Ellis discusses how he felt about the trade that dealt him away from the team. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required
Steve Kerr on KNBR
Dubs Head Coach Steve Kerr discusses his fight with Michael Jordan from the latest “The Last Dance” episodes, where he got his competitive drive, and more. » Listen to Interview
Warriors roundtable: Joy vs. fear and is there one more run left in them?
Writers from The Athletic gave their input on several Warriors topics including Steve Kerr’s coaching methods and the team’s core heading into next season. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required
Get presale access to tickets, Dubs news, offers and more!
NEXT UP: