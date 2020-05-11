On this date in Warriors History, Baron Davis threw down one of the most iconic dunks in Warriors franchise history. Read up on all that and more in the latest Dubs Daily: The Starting Five.

May 11, 2007: Baron Davis’ dunk highlights Warriors’ win over Jazz

On this date, Baron Davis soared over Andrei Kirilenko of the Utah Jazz for one of the most impressive slams in franchise history. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

GM Bob Myers says Warriors will be 'good partners' if NBA season resumes

“We want to be good partners and we will be good partners,” Warriors President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Bob Myers recently shared with ESPN. » Read Full Story

Warriors Playlist: Dray All Day

Get through the day with curated playlist handpicked by Warriors forward Draymond Green. » Listen Now

Michael Jordan recalls apology to Steve Kerr after fight in 'Last Dance'

"He earned my respect because he wasn't willing to back down to be a pawn in this whole process," Michael Jordan said as he reflected on his infamous fight with then-teammate Steve Kerr. » Read Full Story

Recalling Sleepy Floyd’s historic outburst for an unlikely Warriors playoff win

Sleepy Floyd set playoff records for points in a quarter (29), field goals in a quarter (12) and points in a half (39) in the Warriors’ Game 4 victory over the “Showtime” Lakers in the 1987 Western Conference Semifinals, as detailed by Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required