Steve Kerr discusses his role in the upcoming episodes of the “The Last Dance” and why he does not feel the Dubs are ready for their own documentary yet. Check out these headlines and more in the latest Dubs Daily: The Starting Five.

The Last Dance, Warriors edition? No chance. Steve Kerr tells us why

According to Dubs Head Coach Steve Kerr, the team is not close to a last dance because "a lot of our players are still here, and we're trying to rev it back up, so there was no sense of finality."

Thompson: Bob Myers on his Warriors relationships, home and what really matters

Warriors' President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Bob Myers discusses how the COVID-19 pandemic has increased how much he values his personal and professional relationships.

NBC Sports Bay Area Roundtable

The NBC Sports Bay Area analysts discuss Draymond Green's evolution since being drafted by the Warriors.

Hard to believe there were 34 people taken before Dray in 2012



Papa, @montepoolenbcs, @loganmmurdock, and @kerithburke talk about how Dray went from 2nd-round pick to 3-time NBA Champion. pic.twitter.com/oEdIKOPJux — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 7, 2020

Steve Kerr not proud of infamous practice scuffle with Michael Jordan

An upcoming episode of the "The Last Dance" is set to feature an infamous scuffle between Kerr and Michael Jordan. "It's very, very strange to know everybody's hearing this story and talking about it and then I'm going to be on camera talking about it," says Kerr.

How Warriors' 2013 road upset over Spurs paved way for dynasty to come

Monte Poole explores how competing against the San Antonio Spurs in the 2013 playoffs became a critical learning experience for a developing Warriors squad.