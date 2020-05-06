Dubs Daily: The Starting Five
Check Out Some of the Top Warriors Headlines Around the Web
Learn about what Head Coach Steve Kerr has been up to during the NBA hiatus and more in the latest Dubs Daily: The Starting Five.
A man of many talents, Warriors' Steve Kerr joins virtual improv comedy show
Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr shared what he’s been doing to stay busy during the shelter-in-place order, including acting in an improv sketch-comedy series. » Read Full Story
Warriors following city's lead as California begins 'Phase Two' plan
NBC Sports Bay Area’s Monte Poole highlights the Warriors’ commitment to follow the city of San Francisco’s protocols regarding the eventual re-opening of Chase Center. » Read Full Story
Steve Kerr, Pete Carroll share coaching tips to raise coronavirus awareness
As part of their new “Flying Coach” podcast benefitting COVID-19 relief, Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr and Seattle Seahawks Head Coach Pete Carroll discuss their perspectives on coaching championship-level teams and more. » Read Full Story
Warriors’ Chasson Randle fashioning backup plan as coronavirus derails NBA dream
With just one game left on his 10-day contract before the NBA shutdown, Warriors guard Chasson Randle is moving forward with his plans in clothing design and will release a line in August called “Volhard.” » Read Full Story - Subscription Required
Steph Curry the first of thousands? The optics of NBA’s coronavirus testing
Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle writes on the optics surrounding the NBA’s coronavirus testing. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required
