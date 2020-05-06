Learn about what Head Coach Steve Kerr has been up to during the NBA hiatus and more in the latest Dubs Daily: The Starting Five.

A man of many talents, Warriors' Steve Kerr joins virtual improv comedy show

Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr shared what he’s been doing to stay busy during the shelter-in-place order, including acting in an improv sketch-comedy series. » Read Full Story

Warriors following city's lead as California begins 'Phase Two' plan

NBC Sports Bay Area’s Monte Poole highlights the Warriors’ commitment to follow the city of San Francisco’s protocols regarding the eventual re-opening of Chase Center. » Read Full Story

Steve Kerr, Pete Carroll share coaching tips to raise coronavirus awareness

As part of their new “Flying Coach” podcast benefitting COVID-19 relief, Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr and Seattle Seahawks Head Coach Pete Carroll discuss their perspectives on coaching championship-level teams and more. » Read Full Story

Warriors’ Chasson Randle fashioning backup plan as coronavirus derails NBA dream

With just one game left on his 10-day contract before the NBA shutdown, Warriors guard Chasson Randle is moving forward with his plans in clothing design and will release a line in August called “Volhard.” » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

Steph Curry the first of thousands? The optics of NBA’s coronavirus testing

Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle writes on the optics surrounding the NBA’s coronavirus testing. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required