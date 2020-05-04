Take a look back at Stephen Curry’s first MVP Award, read up on Klay Thompson’s short documentary, and relive the epic series that made ‘Roaracle’ a force to reckon with in the latest Dubs Daily: The Starting Five.

On this date, 2015: Stephen Curry wins his first NBA MVP award

On this date in 2015, Stephen Curry won his first NBA MVP Award, becoming just the second player in franchise history to receive the prestigious honor. » Read Full Story

Warriors' Klay Thompson to release documentary on ACL injury recovery

Klay Thompson will be the subject of a short documentary called "Above the Waves," going behind the scenes of his recovery from a torn ACL suffered in the 2019 NBA Finals. » Read Full Story

Quarantine Randomness: The first epic third quarter at Oracle Arena

Marcus Thompson of The Athletic outlines the We Believe Warriors’ 2007 series and the third quarter that confirmed Oracle Arena’s raucous power and introduced it to a new generation. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

Steph Curry's new Curry 7 colorway is a tribute to Warriors fans

Stephen Curry’s latest Curry 7 colorway, "Dub Nation 2" was recently released by Under Armour on Friday, as an ode to Dub Nation. » Read Full Story

Steve Kerr, Michael Jordan discuss infamous 1995 fight in 'Last Dance’

Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr reflects on the fight that brought him and Michael Jordan closer together. » Read Full Story