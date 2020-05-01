See how Steve Kerr learned quickly how to handle Klay Thompson, and hear some incredible stories from Jim Barnett’s extensive basketball history. All this and more in the latest Dubs Daily: The Starting Five.

How Warriors' Steve Kerr learned not to yell at Klay Thompson early on

Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr admits he learned the hard way how to best manage Klay Thompson. » Read Full Story

Jim Barnett’s “A Basketball Life”

Warriors broadcaster tells stories about the competitive drive of Warriors Hall of Famer Rick Barry, and explains how he got a rare local broadcast interview with Michael Jordan. » Listen Now

Why Michael Jordan is not the only NBA legend who hated Oracle Arena

Some NBA Hall of Famers struggled playing in the Warriors old home of Oracle Arena, and Michael Jordan is on that list of top players who “just hated playing there.” » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

Eric Paschall on NBA Radio

Warriors rookie Eric Paschall joins a roundtable with other players to discuss how they are staying in shape, how their college experiences prepared them for the NBA Draft and league, and far more. » Read Full Story

WKurtenbach Q&A: Warriors GM Bob Myers on the 2020 NBA Draft, player evaluation, and quarantine haircuts

Bob Myers joins Dieter Kurtenbach to detail how he is spending his time during the shelter-in-place order. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required