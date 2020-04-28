Some Warriors are studying in online classes, while pundits and coaches are studying the draft class and predicting the team’s future. See these headlines from around the web and more in the latest Dubs Daily: The Starting Five.

Dubs' Dynasty Plot 2.0

According to Ric Bucher, the Warriors “may have all it needs to resume its dominance” in the near future. » Read Full Story

NBA Players Are Going Back to School During the Coronavirus Crisis

Chasson Randle is one of several NBA players taking online courses during the shelter in place order, while Stephen Curry teaches basketball shooting fundamentals via MasterClass. » Read Full Story

Jamal Crawford Gives Steph Curry High Praise

Former Dub and talented shooting guard Jamal Crawford explained why he believes Stephen Curry is the NBA’s greatest shooter in a Twitter takeover.

--Yes he is the greatest shooter! I think there's other great shooters, but the way he can shoot off the dribble as well as catch and shoot at that level, and he can hit the TOUGH 3's as well. He has to be. #AskJamalCrawford https://t.co/zFTRLcUwXx — The Boardroom (@boardroom) April 27, 2020

Inside Vonteego Cummings’ bond with the Warriors: “That’s my family for life”

Though he played for Warriors teams that had among the most losses in franchise history (128 over his two seasons with the team), former Dub Vonteego Cummings has nothing but fond memories of the team, the Bay Area and Dub Nation. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

Steve Kerr describes Dennis Rodman, Draymond Green's impact with same word

Though a different set of personalities and skills, Dubs Head Coach Steve Kerr sees parallels in what his former teammate Dennis Rodman and Warrior Draymond Green bring to a team. » Read Full Story