High praises all around as Damion Lee talks about the respect he has for his mother and aunt who are nurses in the time of the COVID-19 pandemic, while Shaq says Stephen Curry is his favorite player. See these headlines from around the web and more in the latest Dubs Daily: The Starting Five.

Warriors guard Lee salutes mother, aunt on front lines of coronavirus fight

Damion Lee’s mother and aunt both work as nurses and are among those helping in the fight against the COVID-19 virus. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

Steve Kerr tells hilarious story of winning bet with Michael Jordan

In March of 1997, Steve Kerr and Michael Jordan had a bet on who’s alma matter would win in the schools’ Final Four matchup. Kerr and his Arizona Wildcats won, and Jordan did not take the loss well. » Read Full Story

When @APlayersProgram played UNC in the 1997 Final Four, @chicagobulls teammates @SteveKerr and Michael Jordan made a bet.



The Wildcats won, but Jordan wasn't letting Kerr get off easy.pic.twitter.com/UT74Ubb7uZ — Pac-12 Network (@Pac12Network) April 21, 2020

Shaq Gives Steph Curry High Praise on #ConanAtHome

Shaquille O’Neil admits that when he was playing, he would let certain players score more frequently out of respect. His choice to do so in today’s game would be Stephen Curry: “I love his game, he’s my favorite player,” said Shaq. » Watch Interview

Steve Kerr on KNBR

From the musical groups he wants to see to how joining the Chicago Bulls set him up for success in playing and coaching, Steve Kerr covers a range of topics on the Tolbert, Krueger, and Brooks show. » Listen to Interview

Ex-Warrior Foyle’s protege planned a short stay, but coronavirus changed that

What was supposed to be a six-day visit to former Warriors center Adonal Foyle’s house has been extended due to the COVID-19 shelter-in-place orders. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required