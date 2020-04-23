Take a trip down memory lane as former Dubs discuss the We Believe team, and hear Baron Davis recount his attempt at getting an autograph from Michael Jordan in the latest Dubs Daily: The Starting Five.

Baron Davis on KNBR

While on the Murph & Mac show, former Warrior Baron Davis details his daring attempt to get an autographed pair of shoes from Michael Jordan during a trip to All-Star Weekend. » Listen to Interview

Steve Kerr Joins Ernie Johnson on #NBATogether

Dubs Head Coach Steve Kerr joins Ernie Johnson for a wide-ranging discussion that includes how he is preparing the team for next season, what is on his reading list, and more. » Watch Video

Kevin Durant's Warriors tenure earned himself title as Bay Area legend

Logan Murdock details why when it comes to Kevin Durant, his “place in Warriors lore is unquestioned.” » Read Full Story

Beyond the Arc on 95.7 The Game

The Warriors’ weekly radio show takes on a We Believe theme as the crew interviews the personalities from that squad, including Monta Ellis, Stephen Jackson and head coach Don Nelson. » Listen Now

Watch 12 shots from Warriors' Steph Curry that ruined basketball

Warriors Outsider Drew Shiller lists the 12 shots from Stephen Curry’s career that demonstrate how he helped "ruin the game" of basketball. » Read Full Story