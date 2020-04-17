Stephen Curry continues to help the local community while Steve Kerr answers questions on Michael Jordan and his time with the Chicago Bulls ahead of Sunday’s release of the documentary “The Last Dance.” Check out these headlines and more in today’s edition of Dubs Daily: The Starting Five.

How Steph and Ayesha Curry are dishing Oakland 300K meals a week amid coronavirus

Though their Eat. Play. Learn. foundation was launched less than one year ago, the Curry’s program has worked with community partners to provide meals for 25% of Oakland school children who have food insecurity. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

Steve Kerr on the Dan Patrick Show

The Dubs’ head coach discusses his three-point competitions with Stephen Curry and the upcoming documentary “The Last Dance,” which debuts on Sunday on ESPN. » Listen to Interview

D'Angelo Russell Reflects on 'Dope' Time with Warriors: 'They Just Do It Right'

Though his tenure with the Warriors was short, D’Angelo Russell had many positive things to say about what he learned from the Dubs and what he saw in their culture. » Read Full Story

Kirk Lacob on KNBR

From how the team is navigating scouting for the upcoming draft to the morale through the organization, Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations Kirk Lacob discusses how the team has handled the COVID-19 pandemic and shelter-in-place orders. » Listen to Interview

Steve Kerr on 95.7 The Game

What are some of Steve Kerr’s favorite quotes? Could Steve Kerr beat Michael Jordan in a season-long 30-foot shot contest? The Dubs’ head coach details these stories and more while on the Damon, Ratto and Kolsky show. » Listen to Interview