Take a look back on this season with Anthony Slater and see how Head Coach Steve Kerr offered high praise to a former Warrior. Check out these headlines and more in the latest Dubs Daily: The Starting Five.

Dunc'd On: Golden State Warriors Retrospective with Anthony Slater

Anthony Slater joins the podcast to grade aspects of the Warriors’ season, answer lingering questions, and more. » Listen to Podcast

Warriors' 2015 NBA Finals win holds special place in dynastic run

According to beat writer Logan Murdock, the Dubs’ 2015 title was not just memorable because it was the franchise’s first NBA Championship in 40 years, but also “marked the start of that dynasty." » Read Full Story

Warriors' Steve Kerr praises Shaun Livingston on surgery anniversary

After tearing his ACL, PCL and MCL, Shaun Livingston not only conquered walking again, but went on to win three NBA Championships. Kerr had high praise for the former Warriors guard. » Read Full Story

One of the best people I've ever been around. The resilience to come back from that injury and play & lead at such a high level was remarkable. https://t.co/8YQ0sXyXXJ — Steve Kerr (@SteveKerr) April 12, 2020

Warriors' five best options for potential No. 1 NBA Draft pick

NBC Sports Bay Area selects their top five choices for the Warriors to use their No. 1 overall pick on in the upcoming NBA Draft. » Read Full Story

Kerr offers insight as ESPN series brings end of Bulls’ dynasty to TV

Steve Kerr, a member of the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls of which is the focus of ESPN’s new documentary “The Last Dance,” discusses what life was like with cameras in the locker room and more. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required