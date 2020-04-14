Dubs Daily: The Starting Five
Check Out Some of the Top Warriors Headlines Around the Web
Take a look back on this season with Anthony Slater and see how Head Coach Steve Kerr offered high praise to a former Warrior. Check out these headlines and more in the latest Dubs Daily: The Starting Five.
Dunc'd On: Golden State Warriors Retrospective with Anthony Slater
Anthony Slater joins the podcast to grade aspects of the Warriors’ season, answer lingering questions, and more. » Listen to Podcast
Warriors' 2015 NBA Finals win holds special place in dynastic run
According to beat writer Logan Murdock, the Dubs’ 2015 title was not just memorable because it was the franchise’s first NBA Championship in 40 years, but also “marked the start of that dynasty." » Read Full Story
Warriors' Steve Kerr praises Shaun Livingston on surgery anniversary
After tearing his ACL, PCL and MCL, Shaun Livingston not only conquered walking again, but went on to win three NBA Championships. Kerr had high praise for the former Warriors guard. » Read Full Story
Warriors' five best options for potential No. 1 NBA Draft pick
NBC Sports Bay Area selects their top five choices for the Warriors to use their No. 1 overall pick on in the upcoming NBA Draft. » Read Full Story
Kerr offers insight as ESPN series brings end of Bulls’ dynasty to TV
Steve Kerr, a member of the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls of which is the focus of ESPN’s new documentary “The Last Dance,” discusses what life was like with cameras in the locker room and more. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required
