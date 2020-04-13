On this day in Warriors history, the Dubs concluded the 2015-16 regular season with a 73-9 record, yielding the best record in NBA history. Read up on that and more in the latest Dubs Daily: The Starting Five.

Warriors' record 73rd regular-season win was four years ago today

Exactly four years ago, the Dubs gained a 125-104 win over the Memphis Grizzlies in the regular-season finale, improving the Dubs to 73-9, the best record in NBA history. » Read Full Story

Steve Kerr on 95.7 The GAME

Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr joined the crew at 95.7 The Game to discuss how the draft process will be different this year, what he’s been doing during the shelter-in-place and more. » Listen Now

Joe Lacob on The TK Show

AWarriors Co-Executive Chairman and CEO Joe Lacob recently spoke with Tim Kawakami on The TK Show to share his thoughts on the future of the Warriors and more. » Listen Now

The Luke Walton All-Stars: Nine surprising players from this NBA season

ESPN’s Zach Lowe features Warriors center Marquese Chriss as one of the nine players who have had to navigate their way through the league. » Read Full Story

April 13, 1973: Jim Barnett, Warriors oust Abdul-Jabbar, Bucks from playoffs

On this date in 1973, longtime Warriors broadcaster, then player, Jim Barnett helped Golden State pull off one of the great upsets in the franchise’s playoff history, eliminating Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and the Bucks in Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required