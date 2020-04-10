Hear what rookie Eric Paschall is doing to pass the time, see what former Dub Monta Ellis’ favorite stories from his career are, and more in the latest Dubs Daily: The Starting Five.

Eric Paschall on 95.7 The Game

The Warrior breaks down his rookie year, talks about what he is doing to pass the time during the shelter-in-place order, and more. » Listen to Interview

Sunk History: When Stephen Curry redefined what it meant to shoot from deep

Stephen Curry changed basketball with his three-point shots from well-beyond the arc. Now other players “operate in the world he made,” according to Seerat Sohi of Yahoo! Sports. » Read Full Story

Monta Ellis Talks ‘We Believe’ Era, Playing vs Kobe + More

The former Warriors guard give his best stories from the ‘We Believe’ team, recounts a phone call with Stephen Curry, among other stories, in an interview with SLAM Magazine. » Read Full Story

Juan Toscano-Anderson pays homage to 'Thunder,' Warriors' former mascot

Dubs rookie and Oakland native Juan Toscano-Anderson took Dub Nation down memory lane with a plush dolls from his past. » Read Full Story

Goin through old stuff-this is from ‘00. Y’all know who this is? pic.twitter.com/pmTAX9ya00 — Juan Toscano (@juanonjuan10) April 8, 2020

Peter Guber on the TK Show

Warriors Co-Executive Chairman joins Tim Kawakami’s podcast to discuss the impact on the basketball and entertainment sectors caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, and more. » Listen to Interview