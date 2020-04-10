Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

Posted: Apr 10, 2020

Hear what rookie Eric Paschall is doing to pass the time, see what former Dub Monta Ellis’ favorite stories from his career are, and more in the latest Dubs Daily: The Starting Five.

Eric Paschall on 95.7 The Game
The Warrior breaks down his rookie year, talks about what he is doing to pass the time during the shelter-in-place order, and more. » Listen to Interview


Sunk History: When Stephen Curry redefined what it meant to shoot from deep
Stephen Curry changed basketball with his three-point shots from well-beyond the arc. Now other players “operate in the world he made,” according to Seerat Sohi of Yahoo! Sports. » Read Full Story


Monta Ellis Talks ‘We Believe’ Era, Playing vs Kobe + More
The former Warriors guard give his best stories from the ‘We Believe’ team, recounts a phone call with Stephen Curry, among other stories, in an interview with SLAM Magazine. » Read Full Story


Juan Toscano-Anderson pays homage to 'Thunder,' Warriors' former mascot
Dubs rookie and Oakland native Juan Toscano-Anderson took Dub Nation down memory lane with a plush dolls from his past. » Read Full Story


Peter Guber on the TK Show
Warriors Co-Executive Chairman joins Tim Kawakami’s podcast to discuss the impact on the basketball and entertainment sectors caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, and more. » Listen to Interview


