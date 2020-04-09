Learn more about Stephen Curry’s heartfelt phone call with a special healthcare worker and more in the latest Dubs Daily: The Starting Five.

Steph Curry’s call inspires hope for Oakland coronavirus nurse: ‘I can’t thank God enough for what you’re doing’

“I can’t thank God enough for what you’re doing and just the sacrifice, the selflessness and the way everybody’s coming together. Thank you so much for what you do,” Stephen Curry expressed on a recent call with an intensive care nurse in Oakland, who wears Curry’s jersey under her hospital gear as a source of encouragement during these challenging times. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

Mychal Mulder on 95.7 The Game

Warriors guard Mychal Mulder checks in with the crew at 95.7 The Game to share how he’s staying in shape during the shelter-in-place and more. » Listen Now

Steph Curry's New Documentary Tells the Story of Basketball's First Jump-Shot Pioneer

As executive producer of the new documentary JUMP SHOT, Stephen Curry sheds light on NBA trailblazer Kenny Sailors, who furthered the game of basketball by introducing the jump shot into the league. » Read Full Story

Warriors’ most shocking draft pick? A high school girl who scored 111 in a game

In the 13th-round of the 1969 draft the Warriors made an unexpected selection, as detailed by Scott Ostler of the San Francisco Chronicle. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

Ranking Warriors' NBA Finals teams, with surprise No. 1 selection

NBC Sports Bay Area’s Marcus White ranks the eight Warriors teams have played for a championship since the franchise moved to the Bay Area. » Read Full Story