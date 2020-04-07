Hear what drove Eric Paschall to take a somewhat unique approach to dunking and see what it takes to keep the Dubs in shape during the shelter-in-place order. That, and more in today’s Dubs Daily: The Starting Five.

Warriors' Eric Paschall explains why he became a two-foot jumper

Warriors rookie Eric Paschall chats with the Warriors Outsiders about his approach to dunking. » Read Full Story

Warriors’ players trying to stay in shape while being forced to stay in place

The shelter-in-place order added a new challenge to the Warriors and their strength and conditioning staff: how to keep the Dubs in shape during this period. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

Mychal Thompson on 95.7 The Game

Mychal Thompson, father of Warriors guard Klay, joins the Jo, Lo & Dibs Show to talk basketball and provide updates on his son’s rehab. » Listen to Interview

NBA Draft 2020: Onyeka Okongwu's potential could intrigue Warriors

Monte Poole says the USC product “is on their radar,” and compared the young forward/center to NBA players Bam Adebayo, Montrezl Harrell and Ben Wallace, among others. » Read Full Story

Ranking Warriors' 17 NBA draft lottery picks since 1990

Ali Thanawalla of NBC Sports Bay Area ranks the Warriors’ 17 lottery picks since 1990. » Read Full Story