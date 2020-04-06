The Dubs are looking at new challenges to accept during the COVID-19 outbreak including Peloton rides and a potential H-O-R-S-E competition. Take a look at these headlines and more in today’s Dubs Daily: The Starting Five.

Quarantine Randomness: Inside the Warriors’ Peloton group and much more

A Warriors front office Slack channel for Peloton owners has now grown to include past and present Warriors players who join for 8 a.m. morning rides. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

Ten intriguing options for the Warriors’ $17.2 million trade exception

As of now, the Warriors still own a trade exemption. As its July 7th expiration date slowly approaches, The Athletic’s Anthony Slater lists ten potential targets for the Warriors to use this exemption on. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

NBA’s possible H-O-R-S-E challenge sounds like a perfect fit for Warriors’ Curry

The NBA announced a potential closed H-O-R-S-E competition among select players, and Stephen Curry is no stranger to hitting some trick shots. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

Warriors mailbag: Odds of Golden State landing Giannis Antetokounmpo?

Conor Letourneu of the San Francisco Chronicle opens his weekly mailbag to answer fans’ burning questions and curiosities. » Read Full Story

Steve Kerr uses viral dog and cat video to make fun of his NBA career

Though a career 45.4 percent three-point shooter during his career, Dubs Head Coach Steve Kerr couldn’t help but poke a little fun at his defense. » Read Full Story